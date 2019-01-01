Logo2

Cam Zink Bio

Meet Cam Zink, your new mountain biking instructor. Take your riding to the next level with his pro insights to learning, mindset and equipment that earned Cam 2 x Crankworx Titles, Rampage Champion, FMB World Champion and numerous stand out video parts. Cam brings you into his world and shares the details to what it takes to be an athlete and progress your riding like a champion. Whether you are a grom just starting out, you are looking to advance your riding skills, or you are wanting to improve your slopestyle riding, Cam is ready to be your personal coach and help you get better at mountain biking. Enjoy his personal tutorials to improve your riding and upload your video clips to have Cam provide you with personal pro video analysis. Let’s go!

Trick Tips
Basics 4: Intro to Drops Pro Tutorial Videos
Basics 4: Intro to Drops
Rock Section Pro Tutorial Videos
Rock Section
Flat Corner Pro Tutorial Videos
Flat Corner
Bermed Corner Pro Tutorial Videos
Bermed Corner
Catching Air Part 1: Approach / Take Off Pro Tutorial Videos
Catching Air Part 1: Approach / Take Off
Jumping Part 2: Awareness / Landing Pro Tutorial Videos
Jumping Part 2: Awareness / Landing
Whips Pro Tutorial Videos
Whips
Nac Nac Pro Tutorial Videos
Nac Nac
Superman Pro Tutorial Videos
Superman
Step Down Pro Tutorial Videos
Step Down
Backflip Pro Tutorial Videos
Backflip
Drops Pro Tutorial Videos
Drops
360 Drop Pro Tutorial Videos
360 Drop
Being an Athlete
Maintenance 4: Tire Change Pro Tutorial Videos
Maintenance 4: Tire Change
Mindset Pro Tutorial Videos
Mindset

